Kirkland, V&E Lead $6B Merger Of Shale Oil Giants

By Benjamin Horney (March 7, 2022, 8:45 AM EST) -- Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum, advised by Kirkland and Vinson & Elkins, respectively, have agreed to combine in a $6 billion enterprise value deal that will result in a single shale oil giant with production of up to 169 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The merger of equals calls for Denver, Colorado-headquartered Whiting Petroleum Corp. to unite with Houston, Texas-based Oasis Petroleum Inc., according to a statement. Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock, plus $6.25 in cash, for each share of Whiting common stock they own, putting the deal's enterprise value at about $6 billion. ...

