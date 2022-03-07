Digital Logistics Biz Forto Valued At $2.1B In Funding Round

By Charlie Innis (March 7, 2022, 12:04 PM EST) -- Tech-driven logistics company Forto said Monday it reached a $2.1 billion valuation after raising $250 million in a funding round to support its efforts to expand and help address global supply chain issues. The latest round for the Berlin, Germany-headquartered business is led by Texas investment firm Disruptive and includes participating investors Softbank Vision Fund 2, G Squared, Northzone, Unbound, and A.P. Moeller Holding, according to the announcement. Forto CEO and co-founder Michael Wax said in the statement that the early Series D funding will support the company's growth and that Forto recognizes that it is currently an "exceptionally challenging period"...

