4 Firms Shape Cornerstone's $5.8B CD&R Go-Private Deal

By Emma Whitford (March 7, 2022, 1:50 PM EST) -- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. said Monday that it has agreed to go private through a $5.8 billion deal with private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, including debt, that was shaped by four law firms. CD&R will buy all the Cornerstone shares it doesn't already own for $24.65 per share in cash, according to a press release from the North Carolina-based maker of metal roofing, windows and vinyl siding materials. The firm currently owns 49% of Cornerstone. The take-private has been approved by a special committee of Cornerstone's board of directors, advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, according to...

