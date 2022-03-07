Squire Patton Boggs Snags Ex-Atlanta Mayor As Partner

By Madison Arnold (March 7, 2022, 12:33 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has snagged a former Atlanta mayor as the newest partner in its global litigation practice, the firm announced Monday. Squire Patton said it added former Mayor Kasim Reed as part of its growing Southeast presence. Reed served two terms as mayor of Atlanta from 2010 to 2018. "Kasim is a landmark addition to our firm," Global Managing Partner Fred Nance said in a statement. "His strong ties across the business community and public sector will open doors to new opportunities across our practice and his extensive career as a public servant dovetails with our market-leading public policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS