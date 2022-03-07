Kaplan Hecker Beats Cravath Pay Scale For Associates

By Matt Perez (March 7, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- Litigation boutique Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP told its staff it would beat the prevailing associate pay scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, as well as offer midyear bonuses, Law360 Pulse learned Monday. Kaplan told its employees in a memo last week that associates who started in 2021 and 2022 could expect a salary of $220,000 while the class of 2014 and beyond could expect $425,000. The raise bests the scale set by Cravath in late February — which increased pay for midlevel and senior associates — as well as the previous scale for newer attorneys set by Milbank...

