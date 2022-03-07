Firm Says It Fired Gay Clerk Over Performance, Denies Bias

By Abby Wargo (March 7, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP told a New York federal judge that a former clerk accusing the firm of firing him because of his age and sexual bias was simply imagining discrimination, and it was actually subpar performance that cost him his job. The New York-based law firm told U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra C. Freeman Friday that one of the two plaintiffs in the case had agreed to settle her age bias claims, and that the remaining ex-worker was fired because he didn't understand Microsoft's Excel software and was prone to sleeping on the job. "He admits that no offensive...

