Ex-Citizens Bank Atty Takes CLO Spot At Mercury Financial

By Michele Gorman (March 7, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- A former Citizens Bank and Citigroup attorney is now the chief legal officer at Mercury Financial LLC, the financial inclusion technology company said Monday. Susan Steinthal, who for the past nearly 20 years has worked in-house at financial companies, will report to CEO James Peterson. Founded in 2013, Mercury Financial has offices in Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware. Steinthal's "passion for making a difference, combined with her expertise in the legal and financial sectors will be instrumental in helping us continue to provide better credit opportunities for more Americans, so that they may have better lives," Peterson said in a statement....

