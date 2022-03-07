11th Circ. Backs Arbitrator's Ruling In Tardy Worker Dispute

By Kevin Stawicki (March 7, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld an arbitrator's ruling that a mining operator improperly fired a worker for arriving a few minutes late to work, saying the arbitrator reasonably interpreted a collective bargaining agreement to conclude the worker was fired without just cause. The Eleventh Circuit said an arbitrator reasonably interpreted a contract between a United Mine Workers of America local and Warrior Met when he found that a worker was fired without just cause. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) A three-member panel on Friday vacated a district court's decision that the arbitrator exceeded his authority by considering factors beyond the terms of a contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS