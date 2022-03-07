NFT Platform Immutable Valued At $2.5B In Series C

By McCord Pagan (March 7, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- In-game non-fungible token trading platform Immutable said Monday it is valued at $2.5 billion for its Series C funding round that included Temasek, Tencent and blockchain game business Animoca Brands. Sydney, Australia-based Immutable said in a statement that proceeds from the $200 million round will be used for matters such as growing internationally, scaling its gaming studio and adding 200 employees over the next year. "Immutable is locked in on developing a leading, ambitious and dependable web3 ecosystem for a new era of creators that desire scalable results in the world's fastest-growing industry," Immutable CEO James Ferguson said in the statement....

