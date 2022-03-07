Ex-Mishcon Lawyer Fined Over AML Violations

By Silvia Martelli (March 7, 2022, 6:38 PM GMT) -- England's legal services regulator said on Monday that it has fined a former Mishcon de Reya LLP partner £21,000 ($27,500) over several "serious breaches" of money laundering rules, two months after the law firm received a £232,500 penalty for the same violations. Michael Nouril, a former Mishcon manager and partner who currently does not practice, admitted that he failed to secure adequate customer due diligence and improperly transferred £1.7 million in client funds, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority, which oversees solicitors in England and Wales. The breaches concern work Nouril and the law firm carried out between 2015 and 2017...

