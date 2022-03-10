Spencer Fane Brings Aboard 2 Utility Pros In Austin

By Keith Goldberg (March 10, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP is building out its utility industry work in Texas with the addition of two former Scott Douglass & McConnico LLP attorneys in its Austin office. Catherine Webking and Eleanor D'Ambrosio have joined Spencer Fane as partner and of counsel, respectively, the firm announced March 7. Webking will lead Spencer Fane's utility industry team, which added partner Cody Faulk and associate Rashmin Asher in January, the firm said. Webking said her move was sparked by a steady expansion of regulatory work, especially in the wake of the winter storm in February 2021 that led to deadly blackouts across Texas...

