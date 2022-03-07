MoFo Opens Austin Office With 4-Partner Team

By Jessica Corso (March 7, 2022, 2:26 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP on Monday announced the opening of its first Texas office with a four-partner team, including the former head of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP's Texas intellectual property practice. Three lateral hires have joined Morrison & Foerster in its new Austin office while a fourth partner, Bradley Wine, is moving to the city from the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Wine is the global co-chair of the firm's litigation practice and will also be managing partner in Austin, according to his firm profile. He specializes in representing government contractors and other highly regulated businesses in civil litigation, compliance and...

