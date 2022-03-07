Feds Shield Special Immigrant Juveniles From Deportation

By Alyssa Aquino (March 7, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Monday that it will offer deportation relief and work permits to child abuse survivors who have been approved for green cards but are stuck in green card backlogs. Starting on May 6, the federal immigration agency will consider deferred action and employment authorization applications from immigrants who have been classified as Special Immigrant Juveniles. Undocumented immigrants under the age of 21 may apply for the status, which provides a path to citizenship, if a state juvenile court determines that they have been abused, abandoned or neglected by their parents, and that deportation isn't in their...

