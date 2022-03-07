Judge Picks Apart 'Generic' In Jeep's Wrangle With Indian Co.

By Christopher Cole (March 7, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge seemed doubtful of arguments Monday that an Indian automaker could not have infringed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' trade dress covering Jeeps since they are based on a "generic" type of World War II vehicle that became popular with civilians in the 1950s. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. wants the appeals court to overturn the U.S. International Trade Commission's ruling that a brand of Roxor vehicles it manufactured met the elements of infringement against FCA, telling the Federal Circuit that their design comes from generic military "jeeps" used during the war, not the modern SUV. But Circuit Judge Kara F. Stoll...

