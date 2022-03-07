High Court Won't Hear Ch. 15 Order Appealability Case

By Vince Sullivan (March 7, 2022, 11:26 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case involving the finality of orders in Chapter 15 bankruptcy cases after including the appeal of the late founder of Brazilian airline Transbrasil SA Linhas Aéreas on its Monday list of petitions being denied a writ of certiorari. The petition had been filed by the estate of airline founder Omar Fontana over discovery orders granted by a Florida bankruptcy judge in the Chapter 15 case of Transbrasil that allowed the trustee of the company's bankruptcy estate to obtain a broad spectrum of financial records relating to Fontana and other people and entities closely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS