SEC Under Fire Over Shorter Rule Proposal Comment Periods

By Al Barbarino (March 9, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- A long list of industry groups are pushing back on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's apparent policy shift to shorter public comment periods under Chair Gary Gensler, with Commissioner Hester Peirce chiming in Wednesday that she too is growing more concerned about "short and overlapping comment periods." The New York City Bar Association and the Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association were among more than a dozen groups who signed on to letters to the SEC last week requesting more time to vet a flurry of recent rule proposals related to market structure issues, disclosures and reporting requirements, which they...

