Feds Say Ponzi Scheme Paid Man's Atty Fees, GOP Donations

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 8, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- New Jersey federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have accused a North Carolina man of defrauding would-be investors out of millions of dollars in apparent Ponzi schemes, the proceeds from which he allegedly used in part to pay outstanding legal fees, settle an arbitration and make political contributions. According to the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice, David W. Schamensof Greensboro, North Carolina talked investors into handing over funds by describing investment vehicles that didn't exist, then used their money to pay his own personal expenses. The SEC focused its fraud suit against Schamens on a "proprietary...

