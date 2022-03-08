SEC Says Adviser Overcharged Teachers In Million-Dollar Deal

By Al Barbarino (March 8, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said a Minnesota-based investment adviser overcharged fees to its primarily teacher-based clientele, striking a settlement of more than $1 million with the firm that includes disgorgement and a fine. Educators Financial Services overcharged clients when it failed to calculate fee rates correctly for accounts held by family members, failed to refund prepaid advisory fees when clients closed their accounts, and recommended mutual funds with higher fees than comparable alternatives, according to a settlement order published Friday. "Finally, Educators Financial failed to adopt and implement written compliance policies and procedures reasonably designed to prevent violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS