4th Circ. Sides With Insurer In 1st Virus Coverage Ruling

By Hope Patti (March 7, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- In the first COVID-19 business interruption appeal to come before it, the Fourth Circuit on Monday sealed Cincinnati Insurance Co.'s victory in its dispute with a West Virginia-based wine and art venue, finding the policyholder did not suffer the type of physical loss or damage necessary to trigger coverage. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel held that Uncork & Create is not entitled to coverage under its commercial property insurance policy for its loss of business income and related expenses without evidence of actual physical loss of or damage to its covered property. The judges found that government-imposed shutdown orders and...

