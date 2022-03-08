Snell & Wilmer Adds Troutman Pepper Trial Atty In Calif.

By James Mills (March 8, 2022, 10:18 AM EST) -- Snell & Wilmer LLP is adding a Troutman Pepper commercial litigator as partner in its Orange County office in Costa Mesa, California, the firm announced Monday. Howard Privette, who spent more than three years at Troutman Pepper and its predecessor Pepper Hamilton LLP, is joining the Snell & Wilmer litigation practice. An experienced trial attorney, he focuses his practice on securities and corporate governance litigation, working primarily with clients in technology, finance and life sciences. His cases have involved disputes over business ownership, director and officer liability, corporate governance, trade secrets, whistleblower issues, and price-fixing and market power. "We continually look...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS