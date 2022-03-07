Court Nixes Latest Challenge To DHS' $3B Software Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (March 7, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- The federal claims court nixed a tech consultant's latest challenge to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's embattled $3 billion effort to streamline financial management systems, saying two of the contract winners' late submissions didn't warrant their elimination from competition. U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Charles F. Lettow told spurned bidder Savantage Financial Services Inc. that federal agencies could waive the stringent "late is late" contracting rule for informalities and minor irregularities. DHS' request that bidders confirm how long their proposals were valid was a technicality, as it had no effect on the price, quantity or delivery of Mythic Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS