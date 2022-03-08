6th Circ. Backs Nashville PD's Win In Antitrust Suit

By Nadia Dreid (March 8, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit won't undo the Nashville Police Department's bench trial win absolving it of allegations that it tried to stifle competition after jumping into the private security game by banning its officers from moonlighting with other firms, the court ruled Monday. An inadequately defined relevant market was the downfall of the case, according to the panel's Monday opinion, which upheld the Tennessee federal judge's bench trial ruling in favor of the local government. "Though there may be some evidence of monopoly power, without a precisely defined relevant market to contextualize the extent of [the police department]'s power, we cannot determine...

