Akerman Rehires Former GC Of Cannabis Co. In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (March 8, 2022, 2:07 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP snagged a partner for its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office who was previously the vice president and general counsel for the cannabis company Trulieve. The firm said Monday that it rehired Zachary Kobrin for its government affairs and public policy practice group as well as the cannabis practice. This is his second go-around at the firm after leaving in March 2021 for Trulieve. "Same as it was when I first joined Akerman, Akerman was one of the first large law firms to have a dedicated cannabis practice. And for what I do for my practice, having the platform and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS