Akerman Boosts Tax Practice With Chicago Partner

By Sanjay Talwani (March 8, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP is bolstering its tax practice group with the addition of a partner in its Chicago office with experience in state and local tax matters and planning issues, the firm announced. Lauren Ferrante, most recently a senior manager for state and local taxes at PwC and a former partner at Duane Morris LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP, represents clients at all stages of state and local tax matters, Akerman said in a news release Monday. She started at the firm Feb. 28. She has lengthy experience assisting clients with planning, transactional and compliance issues related to state and...

