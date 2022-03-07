California Pot Regulator Revamps Proposed Cannabis Rules

By Sam Reisman (March 7, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- California's Department of Cannabis Control has released new proposed rules governing legal commercial marijuana activity in the Golden State, which the agency said would "streamline and simplify" its regulatory regime. The new proposals were released on Friday, building off a list of emergency regulations the DCC released in September shortly after it assumed its role as the central cannabis regulator in the state. The regulations, some of which cement those emergency rules as permanent, will now undergo a 45-day comment period due to end on April 19. They include loosening up certain protocols regarding packaging and distribution, while implementing some new...

