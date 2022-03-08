Orrick Adds Tech Pros In SoCal Offices

By James Mills (March 8, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP announced Monday that it has added two new tech pro partners in its Southern California offices, a Goodwin Procter LLP employment attorney and a Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP tech attorney. Christina Bouchot, who spent 13 years at Goodwin Procter, joins the Orrick employment group, working in the Los Angeles office. She primarily works with technology companies on employment strategies as they scale and handle mergers and acquisitions. "Orrick offers an incredibly exciting platform for me — combining a powerhouse employment practice with a phenomenal portfolio of tech companies in Southern California and globally," Bouchot said...

