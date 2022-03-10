Holland & Knight Snags Jones Walker Energy Industry Atty

By Madison Arnold (March 10, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP lured in a new partner from Jones Walker LLP who is a longtime leader in the oil and gas industry, to split time between its Washington, D.C., and Houston offices. The firm announced this week that it added James Noe to its public policy and regulation group. In his work, Noe offers legislative and regulatory advocacy to energy, oil, gas and construction clients, among others in the industry. Noe also represents clients in a range of transactions and disputes, the firm said. Noe pointed to Holland & Knight's merger with Thompson & Knight in Texas last year...

