Atty Sues Google Over Wiretap Scheme To Nix Fees

By Emily Lever (March 8, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- A California attorney took Alphabet Inc., Google, one of its employees and their respective lawyers to California federal court on Monday, alleging that they conspired to cut him out of his attorney fees while he was representing the worker against the company. The employee, Cierra Gross, secretly "wire-tapped" a conversation between herself and the attorney, Paul Garrison, to use as blackmail before demanding that he reduce his fee amount so she could keep a larger portion of a $500,000 settlement from Google, the complaint said. When Garrison refused, Gross fired him and conspired with her new lawyers to cheat him out of...

