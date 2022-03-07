Top Judiciary Republican Pans High Court Nominee Timeline

By James Arkin (March 7, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, fired a warning shot at Democrats on Monday over the timeline for the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, urging them not to rush the vetting process. The hearings are scheduled to begin on March 21 and are set to last four days, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the committee chairman, announced last week. Grassley's criticism over the timeline comes as Judge Jackson has begun the process of meeting privately with senators from both parties on Capitol Hill. "Vetting a nominee for a lifetime appointment to the high...

