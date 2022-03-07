Entire 10th Circ. Won't Hear Pot Co.'s IRS Summons Case

By Joshua Rosenberg (March 7, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The entire Tenth Circuit will not initially review a cannabis company's attempt to quash summonses issued by the IRS, saying in a brief order Monday that none of its judges took up the company's request to skip a panel decision. The appellate court will not initially consider en banc Standing Akimbo LLC's attempt to nullify summonses issued by the Internal Revenue Service to a Colorado state regulatory agency because none of its judges requested a poll, the court said. The company had asked the entire Tenth Circuit to review its challenge that the government's summonses lacked a legitimate purpose. "No judge...

