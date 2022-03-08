Several Firms Bump Associate Pay Again To Match Cravath

By Sarah Martinson (March 8, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- Several law firms, including Clifford Chance LLP and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, have raised their associate pay for the second time in a month to match a new benchmark set last week by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Law360 Pulse learned Tuesday. Cravath's associate starting salaries range from $215,000 for the class of 2021 to $415,000 for the class of 2014, exceeding the pay scales set by Milbank LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Clifford Chance is matching Cravath's pay scale for all U.S. associates, and Kramer Levin is matching the new prevailing pay scale for New York...

