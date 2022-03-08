5th Circ. Questions Basis For Fed. Worker Vax Mandate Freeze

By Katie Buehler (March 8, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel wondered during oral arguments Tuesday what, if any, outside factors it could consider in determining whether to throw out a Texas federal judge's nationwide order freezing President Joe Biden's mandate requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The three-judge panel peppered the federal government's attorney, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Charles Scarborough, with questions about whether they could take judicial notice of falling COVID-19 case rates, the repeal of mask mandates, the extremely high percentage of vaccinated federal employees and other Fifth Circuit panel decisions related to vaccine mandates. Scarborough said no, adding the panel...

