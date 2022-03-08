UK Hit With Massive EU Tax Bill Over Chinese Import Fraud

By Silvia Martelli (March 8, 2022, 3:21 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that the U.K. will have to pay the billions of euros it failed to collect in customs duties on fraudulent imports of cheap Chinese clothes and shoes. The European Court of Justice ruled that the U.K. must pay billions of euros it failed to collect on imported Chinese goods. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) The European Court of Justice said that Britain had breached EU laws governing customs duties and value-added tax for Chinese textiles and footwear, as it ruled in favor of the European Commission in its case. Importers into Britain evaded customs...

