Man Gets 7 Years In Jail For £6.1M Money Laundering Scheme

By Najiyya Budaly (March 8, 2022, 1:30 PM GMT) -- A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in orchestrating a £6.1 million ($8 million) money laundering scheme that cleaned cash from criminal gangs by exchanging it for foreign currency, Britain's tax authority said on Tuesday. Amar Lal has become the third member of a gang to be sentenced to prison for the scheme: two accomplices were last year handed prison terms of four years each, HM Revenue and Customs said. Lal, 49, a resident of Dubai, was sentenced in his absence by Judge Martin Beddoe at Southwark Crown Court on Feb. 28. He had been found...

