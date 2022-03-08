German Tax Atty To Face Trials On Cum-Ex Charges In April

By Todd Buell (March 8, 2022, 11:32 AM EST) -- A German tax lawyer is due to face two trials in April for what authorities say was his role in the tax fraud scheme known as cum-ex, officials confirmed Tuesday. Germany's District Court of Bonn said in a statement that a trial would open April 4 against a "well-known German tax lawyer." Representatives of the provincial Ministry of Justice and the court confirmed that this referred to attorney Hanno Berger. He is also due to go on trial at the District Court of Wiesbaden on April 12, a separate statement from the court on Monday showed. Berger was recently extradited to Germany...

