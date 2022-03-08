Payday Lender Moves Forward With New Restructuring Plan

By Joanne Faulkner (March 8, 2022, 5:47 PM GMT) -- A judge indicated on Tuesday that Amigo Loans will be allowed to present two revised restructuring plans to creditors for a vote, days after the U.K.'s financial regulator said it had no plans to block the company's attempt to return to lending. Judge Richard Snowden said at the High Court that he hoped to sign off an order by the end of the week that would allow the troubled payday loan company to move to the next stage of its restructuring plan. After hearing almost a day of submissions on the new financial plan by All Scheme Ltd., the legal entity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS