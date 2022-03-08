Bitcoin 'Inventor' Says Developers Must Aid Fraud Victims

By Christopher Crosby (March 8, 2022, 5:19 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for Bitcoin's self-described creator asked a London court on Tuesday to extend the law to force software developers to help fraud victims as part of a £4 billion ($5.2 billion) lawsuit, saying the programmers are "like gods" with the power to rewrite blockchain code. English law should hold Bitcoin developers responsible for reestablishing access to digital assets and reversing transactions made by fraudsters to ensure that the system runs fairly, John Wardell QC argued at a High Court hearing. Wardell — counsel for Tulip Trading Ltd., a holding company for Craig Wright — is pushing the courts to recognize a novel...

