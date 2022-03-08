4 Firms Drive Canadian Packaging Co.'s $2.6B Go-Private Deal

By Benjamin Horney (March 8, 2022, 1:40 PM EST) -- Canadian packaging maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will be taken private by Clearlake Capital Group LP in a transaction that features an enterprise value of $2.6 billion and was built by four law firms, the companies said Tuesday. The all-cash agreement calls for IPG to be purchased by an affiliate of Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake at a per share price of C$40.50 ($31.49), according to a statement. When including debt, the deal values the target at $2.6 billion. The per share price represents a premium of about 66% over IPG's average trading price over the last 30 days. The deal will...

