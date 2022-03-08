Yakama Must Try Again To Prove Standing In Superfund Suit

By Joyce Hanson (March 8, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has denied the Yakama Nation's bid to sue the city of Yakima as the tribe seeks to recoup costs under federal Superfund law for cleanup of a former municipal-run landfill, ruling that it proved only two of the three elements required to bring suit. Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian on Monday denied the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation's motion for partial summary judgment to establish standing to bring claims against the city under the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, also known as the Superfund law. Judge Bastian found that...

