Judge Sides With Lender In NC Sawmill's Ch. 11 Vote Dispute

By Rick Archer (March 8, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday said unsecured creditors couldn't block a lender from voting on a North Carolina sawmill's Chapter 11 plan, before breaking off the confirmation hearing to send the debtor and the lender into plan talks. At a virtual hearing Judge Karen Owens allowed Carolina Sawmills LP to vote against Klausner Lumber Two LLC's Chapter 11 plan despite the fact the unsecured creditors' committee is disputing its $108 million in claims. She then told Klausner and Carolina Sawmills to try to reach an agreement on the plan's treatment of the cash raised by the sale of Klausner's assets....

