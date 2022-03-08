States Seek $2.2M In Atty Fees For Joining In Shkreli Case

By Christopher Cole (March 8, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- Four states that helped the Federal Trade Commission win an antitrust case against ex-pharma executive Martin Shkreli are asking a New York federal judge to award $2.2 million in attorney fees, saying the legal battle was complex and costly. The states' move Monday came as the incarcerated Shkreli asked the court in a pair of motions to stay enforcement of a monetary judgment against him and of a permanent injunction that prevents him from engaging in the drug industry. Shkreli plans to appeal the case to the Second Circuit after a federal judge last month denied his request to throw out...

