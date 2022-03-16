Haynes And Boone Brings Insurance Recovery Pro To DC, NY

By Ryan Harroff (March 16, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has announced it has hired an attorney with experience arguing precedent-setting appeals for insurance disputes from Bethesda boutique firm Paley Rothman. After serving as principal and chair of Paley Rothman's insurance recovery practice group, Robert Shulman joins Haynes and Boone as a partner in the firms' Washington, D.C., and New York offices, bringing with him decades of experience on the front lines of major insurance fights for large companies including those in the energy, financial and automotive industries. "They're a really, really good group," Shulman said. "Insurance specifically, but then firmwide generally. Because I've had to meet...

