Ex-Ill. Sen. Admits Embezzling From Teamsters

By Lauraann Wood (March 8, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- Former Illinois state senator Tom Cullerton pled guilty to an embezzlement charge in Illinois federal court Tuesday roughly a month before he was set to go to trial on allegations he ripped off a Teamsters division. Cullterton admitted that he received a salary, a car and benefits from International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 734, for which he purported to work as an organizer, but actually performed little to no work warranting those benefits. Cullerton pled guilty to one count of embezzlement before U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman about a month before he was set to go to trial on 39 embezzlements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS