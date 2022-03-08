Store Asks 9th Circ. To Wait For Calif. Virus Coverage Ruling

By Eli Flesch (March 8, 2022, 2:50 PM EST) -- The operator of a California retail space asked the Ninth Circuit to hold off on deciding its appeal for coverage of its pandemic losses, saying California's top court would soon get a chance to reconsider an insurer victory in a separate case. Motiv Group Inc. on Monday said it alleged the kind of physical loss or damage to property that would qualify it for coverage under its policy with the CNA unit Continental Casualty Co. The coronavirus outbreak caused those losses, Motiv said, while also suggesting the California Supreme Court would rule in a way affirming coverage. California's top court is considering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS