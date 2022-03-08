Nev. Filing Hints At DOJ's Employee-Noncompete Stance

By Jacqueline Rubin, Liza Velazquez and Maria Keane (March 8, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- In a recent statement of interest filed in a Nevada state court litigation, the U.S. Department of Justice set forth its current views on the antitrust analysis of employee noncompete agreements. The Nevada Second Judicial District Court has not commented on the DOJ's Feb. 25 Beck v. Pickert Medical Group PC statement of interest[1] and indeed the case does not present federal antitrust claims. However, the DOJ's statement provides insight into how the agency might evaluate employer-employee noncompete agreements in deciding whether to bring an antitrust enforcement action. Background Employee noncompete agreements have generally been matters for state law, but have been...

