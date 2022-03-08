NJ Justices Erase Atty Review Rule For Palimony Agreements

By Bill Wichert (March 8, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down as unconstitutional a statutory requirement that parties consult with attorneys to enter into palimony agreements, saying they have the right to forgo counsel and a similar state mandate does not apply to any other private contracts. The justices made those findings in reversing in part a 2020 state appellate ruling that a palimony agreement between Kathleen Moynihan and Edward Lynch was unenforceable, because neither sought attorney review before signing it, as required under New Jersey statute. They had been in a yearslong "'marital-style relationship,'" the court said. Under the provision, which state...

