Fed. Circ. Rejects Broadcom's Bid To Cancel Toyota's ITC Win

By Andrew Karpan (March 8, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday signed off on a decision from the U.S. International Trade Commission that ended Broadcom's allegations that vehicle infotainment systems marketed by Japanese companies like Toyota, Panasonic and Renesas Electronics infringed its patents. The appeals court's precedential decision came down almost two months after fielding arguments in mid-January from Broadcom Corp., which sought to revive it Section 337 case against the Japanese manufacturers. Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 gives the ITC authority to issue orders that block the imports into the country of products found to infringe patents that cover products sold in the U.S....

