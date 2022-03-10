ERISA Considerations In Using Brokerage Window Investing

By Ivelisse Berio LeBeau and Stephen Wilkes (March 10, 2022, 12:25 PM EST) -- Employees in workplace defined contribution retirement plans often have the option to self-direct investment of their plan accounts by choosing from a menu of designated investment alternatives that have been selected and evaluated by plan fiduciaries. Retirement plans can also be designed to allow participants to direct investments outside of a plan's designated investment alternatives, such as one would using a broker, through arrangements loosely referred to as brokerage windows. Plan fiduciaries who follow strict rules under Section 404(c) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act can avoid fiduciary responsibility for investment losses resulting from investments in designated investment alternatives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS