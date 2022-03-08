8th Circuit Won't Revive Champion Dog Food False Ad Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 8, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a proposed class action alleging that Champion Petfoods misled consumers about the quality of its "Orijen" dog food and concealed traces of heavy metals and barbiturates in the product, finding that none of the statements on the packaging were deceptive or misleading. In an 11-page published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel affirmed a dismissal ruling in favor of the dog food maker and held that the two dog food buyers behind the suit did not plausibly allege that any of the challenged statements on the dog food packages, including one that the dog food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS