Ill. Company Shut Down Over Tainted Supplements

By Emily Field (March 8, 2022, 11:21 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday ordered a supplement company to stop distributing nutritional supplements in violation of federal law, following allegations by the government that it manufactured products from ingredients that tested positive for salmonella. In a consent decree signed by U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang, Salud Natural Entrepreneur Inc. agreed to settle a suit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging that it distributed dietary supplements in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The order requires that the company, along with its owner Hector Pablo Oliva, stops making and distributing products that claim to treat...

